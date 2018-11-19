image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Taimur Ali Khan and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan twin as they get clicked in the city

entertainment

Taimur Ali Khan and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan twin as they get clicked in the city

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 19 2018, 11.58 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKareena Kapoor KhanpappedphotospicturesTaimur Ali Khan
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Want to hold Taimur Ali Khan? Everyone can, he's a doll now!

Koffee with Karan 6 highlights: Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara bring the house down

This children’s day we take a look at star kids who are as popular as their parents