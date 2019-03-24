Sunday, March 24th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Taimur Ali Khan and Sunny Leone's kids enjoy a day out with family!
Rushabh Dhruv
March 24 2019, 7.48 pm
back
Asher Singh Weber
Daniel Weber
Kareena Kapoor Khan
nisha kaur weber
Noah Singh Weber
papped
photos
Saif Ali Khan
Sunny Leone
Taimur Ali Khan
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Kangana Ranaut says no National Award for her historical drama Manikarnika will question their credibility
Mardaani 2: Sequel to Rani Mukerji's cop drama finally goes on floors
BJP's glam quotient may improve with the entry of Nisha Yogeshwar for Bengaluru's rural segment
Akash Puri's upcoming film Romantic wraps first leg of shoot in Goa
Salman Khan, Rana Daggubati attend Venkatesh's daughter Aashrita’s wedding, see pics
Vishnu Vishal on CSK vs RCB game: "What a boring start to IPL 2019"
ALSO READ
Sunny Leone’s favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni and it's not for his game
Sana Khan makes a comeback to Tamil cinema with Vishal’s movie Ayogya!
Sunny Leone's new workout video is fierce and impressive all at once