Team Aiyaary visits the Golden Temple ahead of films release

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee as the mentor-protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles. Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story by the pioneer of the genre. 'Aiyaary' will showcase the ace filmmaker's hold over the genre after films like 'Special 26', 'Baby', 'Rustom', 'M.S.Dhoni', 'A Wednesday'.