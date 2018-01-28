home/

Team Aiyaary visits the Golden Temple ahead of films release

Photo | January 27, 2018 09:00 PM IST | in.com staff
The cast and crew of Aiyaary visited the Golden Temple ahead of the film's release.
1/4

The cast and crew of Aiyaary visited the Golden Temple ahead of the film's release.

Director Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia along with actors Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on their way back home after celebrating the Republic Day at Wagah Border.
2/4

Director Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia along with actors Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on their way back home after celebrating the Republic Day at Wagah Border.

The team sought blessings at the Golden Temple for heir upcoming espionage thriller which is scheduled to release on 9th February.
3/4

The team sought blessings at the Golden Temple for heir upcoming espionage thriller which is scheduled to release on 9th February.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee as the mentor-protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles. Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story by the pioneer of the genre. 'Aiyaary' will showcase the ace filmmaker's hold over the genre after films like 'Special 26', 'Baby', 'Rustom', 'M.S.Dhoni', 'A Wednesday'.
4/4

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee as the mentor-protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles. Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story by the pioneer of the genre. 'Aiyaary' will showcase the ace filmmaker's hold over the genre after films like 'Special 26', 'Baby', 'Rustom', 'M.S.Dhoni', 'A Wednesday'.

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos