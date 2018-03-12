home/

Ten times Sridevi ruled the red carpet

Photo | February 25, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Dyutiman Basu
Sridevi led the glam brigade, looking gorgeous in her off-shoulder gown at the 4th edition of the IIFA awards
1/10

Sridevi led the glam brigade, looking gorgeous in her off-shoulder gown at the 4th edition of the IIFA awards

Sridevi flaunts a white dress at the IIFA Awards 2013
2/10

Sridevi flaunts a white dress at the IIFA Awards 2013

Sridevi styled it up with black at the IIFA 2014
3/10

Sridevi styled it up with black at the IIFA 2014

Sridevi looked gorgeous at the Zee Cine Awards 2017
4/10

Sridevi looked gorgeous at the Zee Cine Awards 2017

Sridevi graced Filmfare 2016 in a purple dress
5/10

Sridevi graced Filmfare 2016 in a purple dress

SriDevi at the red carpet of Lux Style Awards 2017
6/10

SriDevi at the red carpet of Lux Style Awards 2017

Sridevi posed in a white gown at the Filmfare awards 2015
7/10

Sridevi posed in a white gown at the Filmfare awards 2015

Sridevi at the Colours Stardust Awards 2013
8/10

Sridevi at the Colours Stardust Awards 2013

Sridevi at the HT style Awards 2018
9/10

Sridevi at the HT style Awards 2018

Sridevi ruled the saree look at the Zee Cine Awards 2013
10/10

Sridevi ruled the saree look at the Zee Cine Awards 2013

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos