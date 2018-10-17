Wednesday, October 17th 2018
English
Bigg Boss
MeToo
Taimur Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt
Prince Harry
Saif Ali Khan
Meghan Markle
Sajid Khan
Farhan Akhtar
Deepika Padukone
Alia Bhatt
Ranveer Singh
Arjun Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Subhash Ghai
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
4
/
4
entertainment
The Bachchans dive into the festive spirit this Durga Ashtami
Nikita Thakkar
October 17 2018, 6.30 pm
back
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood
Entertainment
festival
Jaya Bachchan
occasion
Shweta Bachchan Nanda
Spotted
next
When Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ
Thugs of Hindostan: Vashmalle has Aamir, Bachchan rock the dance floor
Here's where Sye Raa’s riveting climax is being shot!
Exclusive: The Katrina Kaif song from Thugs of Hindostan that nobody’s talking about