image
Wednesday, October 17th 2018
English
The Bachchans dive into the festive spirit this Durga Ashtami

entertainment

The Bachchans dive into the festive spirit this Durga Ashtami

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 17 2018, 6.30 pm
back
Amitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentfestivalJaya BachchanoccasionShweta Bachchan NandaSpotted
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

Thugs of Hindostan: Vashmalle has Aamir, Bachchan rock the dance floor

Here's where Sye Raa’s riveting climax is being shot!

Exclusive: The Katrina Kaif song from Thugs of Hindostan that nobody’s talking about