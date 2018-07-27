home/

The Kapoors enjoys a family get-together at Anil Kapoor residence

Photo | July 27, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Last night, the Kapoors gathered for a get-together at Anil Kapoor's house. Arjun Kapoor spotted outside his house, as he gets mobbed by fans for pictures.
Fresh from the success of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles for the paps.
Seen here is Khushi Kapoor chatting inside the car with Janhvi.
Arjun's sister Anshula too was clicked by the shutterbugs.
Anil Kapoor's younger brother Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep was present at the party.
And here's their pretty daughter Shanaya, looking cute in black!
