The pre-release party of Karwaan was a star-studded affair

Photo | July 27, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Producer of Karwaan held a pre-release party of his movie Karwaan, here's a picture of the lead star cast of Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan with Konkona SenSharma and writer Bejoy Nambiar.
Producer of Karwaan held a pre-release party of his movie Karwaan, here's a picture of the lead star cast of Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan with Konkona SenSharma and writer Bejoy Nambiar.

Leading lady Mithila looked cute in a striped dress with white sneakers.
Leading lady Mithila looked cute in a striped dress with white sneakers.

Director Akarsh Khurana came in with his wife for the party.
Director Akarsh Khurana came in with his wife for the party.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had his sexy pout accompanying him as always.
Filmmaker Karan Johar had his sexy pout accompanying him as always.

A disshevelled-looking Saif Ali Khan made an appearance at the party minus Kareena Kapoor Khan.
A disshevelled-looking Saif Ali Khan made an appearance at the party minus Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It's been a while that we saw Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur attend a party, so it was refreshing to see them.
It's been a while that we saw Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur attend a party, so it was refreshing to see them.

We just can't take our eyes off Bhumi Pednekar's hot look. Her hair makeover and her attire is on point.
We just can't take our eyes off Bhumi Pednekar's hot look. Her hair makeover and her attire is on point.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were twinning in black and walked hand-in-hand at the party.
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were twinning in black and walked hand-in-hand at the party.

Yami Gautam had her pretty sister Surilie accompanying her and the siblings really looked cute as they smiled for pictures.
Yami Gautam had her pretty sister Surilie accompanying her and the siblings really looked cute as they smiled for pictures.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep were there too, with their smiles in place.
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep were there too, with their smiles in place.

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra attended the party with his wife.
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra attended the party with his wife.

Newly-weds Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia continue painting the town red with their appearances and here too, the adorable couple was inseparable.
Newly-weds Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia continue painting the town red with their appearances and here too, the adorable couple was inseparable.

Kiara Advani looked cute as a button in a floral summery dress.
Kiara Advani looked cute as a button in a floral summery dress.

Sairat hero Akash Thosar too made a rare appearance in a casual avatar.
Sairat hero Akash Thosar too made a rare appearance in a casual avatar.

