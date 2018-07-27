Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
The pre-release party of Karwaan was a star-studded affair
Photo | July 27, 2018 07:41 PM IST |
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
1
/14
Producer of Karwaan held a pre-release party of his movie Karwaan, here's a picture of the lead star cast of Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan with Konkona SenSharma and writer Bejoy Nambiar.
2
/14
Leading lady Mithila looked cute in a striped dress with white sneakers.
3
/14
Director Akarsh Khurana came in with his wife for the party.
4
/14
Filmmaker Karan Johar had his sexy pout accompanying him as always.
5
/14
A disshevelled-looking Saif Ali Khan made an appearance at the party minus Kareena Kapoor Khan.
6
/14
It's been a while that we saw Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur attend a party, so it was refreshing to see them.
7
/14
We just can't take our eyes off Bhumi Pednekar's hot look. Her hair makeover and her attire is on point.
8
/14
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi were twinning in black and walked hand-in-hand at the party.
9
/14
Yami Gautam had her pretty sister Surilie accompanying her and the siblings really looked cute as they smiled for pictures.
10
/14
Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep were there too, with their smiles in place.
11
/14
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra attended the party with his wife.
12
/14
Newly-weds Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia continue painting the town red with their appearances and here too, the adorable couple was inseparable.
13
/14
Kiara Advani looked cute as a button in a floral summery dress.
14
/14
Sairat hero Akash Thosar too made a rare appearance in a casual avatar.
trending
Now
Emraan Hashmi makes another debut, this time with Shah Rukh Khan in tow
Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at the two ‘Anurags’ who gave Ranbir Kapoor his biggest flops
Harbhajan Singh’s birthday wish for his daughter is sketched with love
Exclusive: Not Akshay Kumar, but this actor is all set to play the lead in Mogul
Richa Chadha spills sensuousness in the first look of Shakeela
MS Dhoni beats Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to clinch this title!
WATCH: Anita Hassnandani’s flexi-skills are not just limited to her Naagin avatar
Karan Johar thanks his mentors on Guru Purnima, and gives us a rare picture of Aditya Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas already ENGAGED?
Sridevi couldn’t work with Baahubali fame Rajamouli, but Janhvi Kapoor will?
PICS: Birthday girl Kriti Sanon steals the limelight at Dinesh Vijan’s birthday bash
AR Rahman and Vivek come together yet again for that perfect meticulous mashup of music!
Ek Veer Ki Ardaas former executive producer sentenced to 7 years for raping an actress
Shahid Kapoor’s wax statue: Guess who took the final call on his pose!
Bharat: As Priyanka Chopra opts out, fans want one of these actresses to star opposite Salman Khan
Rishi Kapoor to Imran Khan: Have good relations with my Mulk
Sanju lands in trouble again after Abu Salem sends legal notice to the makers
EXCLUSIVE: Kannada star Sanjana Galrani in a Lady-Prabhas kind of a role!
Priyanka Chopra out of Bharat, marriage to Nick Jonas on the cards?
2.0 teaser to be launched along with Akshay Kumar’s GOLD?
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were at their goofy best at the trailer launch of Stree
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Maanayata Dutt, Chitrangda Singh and others grace the special screening
REVEALED: Simran to play antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja!
Shraddha Kapoor gives an update on the Saina Nehwal’s biopic and it’s funny!
Former cricketer Imran Khan emerges victorious in Pakistan General Elections
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 08:56 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja turn their goofy mode ON!
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 07:05 PM IST
Dhadak success meet: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have 50 crore reasons to smile
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 04:39 PM IST
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi and others glam up the success bash of the serial
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 04:15 PM IST
The Kapoors enjoys a family get-together at Anil Kapoor residence
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST
IIFA 2018: Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon slay at the green carpet
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's style file was like a colour palette at The French Riviera
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:18 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja's fashion choices at Cannes 2018 will make you green with envy!
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:14 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again stuns with her gorgeous avatars at Cannes 2018
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:02 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi debuts on The French Riviera with her bold choices
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 03:02 PM IST
Varun Dhawan with gf Natasha Dalal, Kriti, Sidharth, Sonakshi and others attend a bash in the city!
facebook
twitter
July 27, 2018 02:55 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut goes risqué and edgy with her sartorial choices
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 10:34 PM IST
Stree: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were at their goofy best at the trailer launch
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 10:26 PM IST
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Maanayata Dutt, Chitrangda Singh and others grace the special screening
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 05:21 PM IST
PICS: Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Dubai in style
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 02:58 PM IST
Ranveer Singh’s exuberance makes up for Arjun Kapoor’s somber mood at the airport
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 02:41 PM IST
India Couture Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari is a mellow goddess as she walks the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani
facebook
twitter
July 26, 2018 12:58 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in a Victorian-inspired lehenga at India Couture Week 2018
facebook
twitter
July 25, 2018 08:45 PM IST
Tiger Shroff seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, is a movie on the cards?
facebook
twitter
July 25, 2018 07:13 PM IST
An elated Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop smiling post the success of Dhadak
facebook
twitter
July 25, 2018 07:03 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Ali Fazal up their style quotient at Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer launch
facebook
twitter
July 25, 2018 02:30 PM IST
Aamir Khan's son Azad shows off his football skills in the Mumbai rains
facebook
twitter
July 25, 2018 02:28 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor's latest airport look is disappointing!
facebook
twitter
July 25, 2018 01:16 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan: Who needs an excuse to look at these pictures