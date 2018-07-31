home/

The Roshan gang! Hrithik Roshan and kids make up for the coolest trio

Photo | July 31, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Darshana Devi
Pictures of the Roshan trio, Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan are ruling the internet.
The kids were recently out on a vacation with their daddy.
And they seem to have had a whale of a time.
But even when not on vacation, they are best when together. Such dapper men, we must say!
Nothing makes them more happy than chilling with each other.
Three is company for Roshans!
