This Dussehra 10 Indian goddesses fighting the demon of sexual abuse

5/10

Phantom employee against Vikas Bahl... Her story: This story is no news to us as one of the female employees of Phantom productions had accused Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct in the year 2016. It’s just that her story has attracted attention now, thanks to the #MeToo movement. The anonymous employee accused Vikas of trying to take advantage of her when she was drunk. Ever since, his name has been lodged in the list of offenders. The impact: Vikas’ co-colleagues, Anurag Kahsyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena have distanced themselves from him and Phantom Productions has been dissolved. He has been removed from the film Super 30, which he was directing. He is also no more the producer of Ranveer Singh’s ’83.