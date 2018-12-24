Monday, December 24th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Karan Johar
Shahid Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Sonu Nigam
Taimur Ali Khan
Ferrari
Salman Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Uri
Vicky Kaushal
Arjun Kapoor
Simmba
2.0
Nick Jonas
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Tiny Taimur Ali Khan is already in love with Sydney and we have proof
Abhishek Singh
December 24 2018, 4.32 pm
back
Bollywood
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan
papped
Saif Ali Khan
taimur
next
TFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' viral pics see them spending some quality time in London
Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Sonam, Rhea and Harsh reveal what Anil Kapoor is all about
Virat Kohli is all praise for Anushka Sharma and Zero, but Twitter is not