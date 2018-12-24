image
Monday, December 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Tiny Taimur Ali Khan is already in love with Sydney and we have proof

entertainment

Tiny Taimur Ali Khan is already in love with Sydney and we have proof

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 24 2018, 4.32 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKareena Kapoor KhanpappedSaif Ali Khantaimur
nextTFPC explains the upcoming release rush in Kollywood
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' viral pics see them spending some quality time in London

Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Sonam, Rhea and Harsh reveal what Anil Kapoor is all about

Virat Kohli is all praise for Anushka Sharma and Zero, but Twitter is not