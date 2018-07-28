home/

Twinkle Khanna owns the airport runway as she gives off fashionable whiffs

Photo | July 28, 2018 03:41 PM IST | in.com staff
Mrs Funnybones is all smiles in her blue denim separates and funky shades
Mrs Funnybones is all smiles in her blue denim separates and funky shades

Twinkle is about to publish her third book titled Pyjamas are Forgiving and recently revealed its cover.
Twinkle is about to publish her third book titled Pyjamas are Forgiving and recently revealed its cover.

Twinkle's pink handbag stands out beside her deep blue denims.
Twinkle's pink handbag stands out beside her deep blue denims.

We really cannot take our eyes of Twinkle's bag! Along with the handles, the straps seems to be a useful addition.
We really cannot take our eyes of Twinkle's bag! Along with the handles, the straps seems to be a useful addition.

We wonder what made Mrs Funnybones trigger this expression!
We wonder what made Mrs Funnybones trigger this expression!

