home/

Under my umbrella: Hrithik Roshan tries hard to guard his Super 30 look

Photo | August 09, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
Hrithik Roshan has dived deep into the preparations of his forthcoming flick Super 30.
1/6

Hrithik Roshan has dived deep into the preparations of his forthcoming flick Super 30.

He was snapped at a film studio in his character.
2/6

He was snapped at a film studio in his character.

However, he took help of a red umbrella to guard his look.
3/6

However, he took help of a red umbrella to guard his look.

Well well, we have already seen pictures of his look in the movie.
4/6

Well well, we have already seen pictures of his look in the movie.

So, we wonder what was different this time, that he decided to hide himself from the paps.
5/6

So, we wonder what was different this time, that he decided to hide himself from the paps.

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl is up for release on January 25. 2019.
6/6

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl is up for release on January 25. 2019.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos