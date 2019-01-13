image
Sunday, January 13th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

URI: The Surgical Strike: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty turn up in josh for Vicky Kaushal's film

entertainment

URI: The Surgical Strike: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty turn up in josh for Vicky Kaushal's film

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 13 2019, 12.19 pm
back
Angad Bedikatrina kaifNeha DhupiapappedphotosPriya Prakash Varrierranveer singhrohit shettyUri: The Surgical StrikeVarun DhawanVicky KaushalYami Gautam
nextThalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut or Katrina Kaif: Which actress can play a lady super cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film?

Gully Boy: Katrina Kaif heaps praise for Alia Bhatt, all’s well between the two?

Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar announces the last schedule