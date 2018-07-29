home/

Vacay time for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal; but Miss' mood seems amiss

Photo | July 29, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
Varun Dhawan has had a busy work schedule in 2018, whether it comes to movie promotions or shooting for his upcoming projects.
Varun Dhawan has had a busy work schedule in 2018, whether it comes to movie promotions or shooting for his upcoming projects.

It has been all work and no play for the actor who has an interesting line up of movies like Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, Kalank, the untitled dance film with Katrina Kaif and Rannbhoomi.
It has been all work and no play for the actor who has an interesting line up of movies like Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, Kalank, the untitled dance film with Katrina Kaif and Rannbhoomi.

A while back, a leading publication had reported that Varun was planning a quick getaway to either London or Bali with his ladylove Natasha Dalal.
A while back, a leading publication had reported that Varun was planning a quick getaway to either London or Bali with his ladylove Natasha Dalal.

A source had informed the publication that Varun and Natasha were planning the holiday for quite some time but could not go anywhere because of Varun's tight work schedule.
A source had informed the publication that Varun and Natasha were planning the holiday for quite some time but could not go anywhere because of Varun's tight work schedule.

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on a Friday night as they will be heading for the holidays and were seen twinning with their airport ensemble.
The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on a Friday night as they will be heading for the holidays and were seen twinning with their airport ensemble.

Varun looked handsome in a white tee which he paired with blue jeans and a black hoodie. Black sneakers, a black fedora and a neon green and black backpack completed his casual cool look.
Varun looked handsome in a white tee which he paired with blue jeans and a black hoodie. Black sneakers, a black fedora and a neon green and black backpack completed his casual cool look.

On the other hand, Natasha looked beautiful in a white crop top which she paired with blue jeans, a black jacket and a black belt along with black ankle-length booties and a black travel bag.
On the other hand, Natasha looked beautiful in a white crop top which she paired with blue jeans, a black jacket and a black belt along with black ankle-length booties and a black travel bag.

Also, isn't it really exciting to go on a vacation with BF? But we wonder why is Varun's GF Natasha looking so grumpy... or is she tired?
Also, isn't it really exciting to go on a vacation with BF? But we wonder why is Varun's GF Natasha looking so grumpy... or is she tired?

