Vacay time for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal; but Miss' mood seems amiss
Photo | July 29, 2018 04:41 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/8
Varun Dhawan has had a busy work schedule in 2018, whether it comes to movie promotions or shooting for his upcoming projects.
2
/8
It has been all work and no play for the actor who has an interesting line up of movies like Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, Kalank, the untitled dance film with Katrina Kaif and Rannbhoomi.
3
/8
A while back, a leading publication had reported that Varun was planning a quick getaway to either London or Bali with his ladylove Natasha Dalal.
4
/8
A source had informed the publication that Varun and Natasha were planning the holiday for quite some time but could not go anywhere because of Varun's tight work schedule.
5
/8
The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on a Friday night as they will be heading for the holidays and were seen twinning with their airport ensemble.
6
/8
Varun looked handsome in a white tee which he paired with blue jeans and a black hoodie. Black sneakers, a black fedora and a neon green and black backpack completed his casual cool look.
7
/8
On the other hand, Natasha looked beautiful in a white crop top which she paired with blue jeans, a black jacket and a black belt along with black ankle-length booties and a black travel bag.
8
/8
Also, isn't it really exciting to go on a vacation with BF? But we wonder why is Varun's GF Natasha looking so grumpy... or is she tired?
Photos
July 29, 2018 04:25 PM IST
ICW 2018: Kiara Advani's pastel showcase stuns us and how
July 29, 2018 01:01 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan papped with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids post their movie session
July 29, 2018 12:50 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt TWIN in black for his birthday party!
July 29, 2018 12:11 PM IST
Mulk special screening: Leads Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu
July 28, 2018 06:46 PM IST
Dutta sisters Tanushree and Ishita look stylish as they chill in the city!
July 28, 2018 05:08 PM IST
Lovebirds Sonam and Anand Ahuja are inseparable at the Mumbai airport!
July 28, 2018 03:41 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna owns the airport runway as she gives off fashionable whiffs
July 28, 2018 02:57 PM IST
ICW 2018: Kangana Ranaut takes us back to her FASHION days as she walks for platinum vogue
July 28, 2018 02:46 PM IST
Karan Johar's tri-colour jacket is the perfect airport look
July 28, 2018 02:11 PM IST
Malaika Arora Khan looks simple yet chic in this bodycon dress
July 28, 2018 12:44 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan looks grumpy as he steps out in his casuals
July 28, 2018 11:56 AM IST
ICW 2018: Shilpa Shetty oozes oomph in a metallic ensemble
July 28, 2018 11:29 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan goes floral post her workout
July 27, 2018 08:56 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja turn their goofy mode ON!
July 27, 2018 07:41 PM IST
The pre-release party of Karwaan was a star-studded affair
July 27, 2018 07:05 PM IST
Dhadak success meet: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have 50 crore reasons to smile
July 27, 2018 04:39 PM IST
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi and others glam up the success bash of the serial
July 27, 2018 04:15 PM IST
The Kapoors enjoys a family get-together at Anil Kapoor residence
July 27, 2018 04:06 PM IST
IIFA 2018: Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon slay at the green carpet
July 27, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone's style file was like a colour palette at The French Riviera
July 27, 2018 03:18 PM IST
Sonam K Ahuja's fashion choices at Cannes 2018 will make you green with envy!
July 27, 2018 03:14 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again stuns with her gorgeous avatars at Cannes 2018
July 27, 2018 03:02 PM IST
Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi debuts on The French Riviera with her bold choices