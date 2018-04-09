Home
Varun & Banita promote October in the city
April 09, 2018 11:08 AM IST
Manav Manglani
Varun and Banita were spotted in the city promoting their upcoming film October. They posed for the paparazzi standing in front of an autorickshaw. The autorickshaw driver also looked quite excited and he posed for the shutterburgs as well. While Varun looked classy in white jeans and checks blue shirt., Banita looked cool in red.
Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October will hit the screens this Friday, April 13. October marks Banita's debut in Bollywood.
Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, reportedly October is all set for a world premiere in Dubai on April 11.
