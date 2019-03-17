image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Varun Dhawan shocked at the airport as female fan tries hard for his attention

entertainment

Varun Dhawan shocked at the airport as female fan tries hard for his attention

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   March 17 2019, 11.00 am
back
airportBollywoodEntertainmentKalankpappedphotosStreet DancerVarun Dhawan
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out on Monday, watch teaser here

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry