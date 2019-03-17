Sunday, March 17th 2019
English
Nick Jonas
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Alia Bhatt
Padma Awards 2019
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt
Gully Boy
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Varun Dhawan shocked at the airport as female fan tries hard for his attention
Murtuza Nullwala
March 17 2019, 11.00 am
back
airport
Bollywood
Entertainment
Kalank
papped
photos
Street Dancer
Varun Dhawan
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
Ranveer Singh gets wife Deepika Padukone a poop-ular gift
Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra and Riteish Deshmukh's banter on Twitter will leave you in splits
Director Suseenthiran wants Thala Ajith to join politics
Abhishek Agarwal all set to back Goodachari's sequel
Jasmine Sandlas' London show did not go as planned, here's what went wrong!
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can’t stop laughing
ALSO READ
Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out on Monday, watch teaser here
Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London
Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry