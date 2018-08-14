home/

Varun Dhawan’s post workout wear is infused with Independence Day vibes

Photo | August 14, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
On Monday at the trailer launch event of his latest film, Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan wore a bomber jacket from Palm Angels worth a good Rs 88k. But on Tuesday the actor seems to be keeping in line with his film’s tone.
1/6

On Monday at the trailer launch event of his latest film, Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan wore a bomber jacket from Palm Angels worth a good Rs 88k. But on Tuesday the actor seems to be keeping in line with his film’s tone.

We papped the actor post his gym session wearing a tee that screams the motto of his film.
2/6

We papped the actor post his gym session wearing a tee that screams the motto of his film.

Just before the Independence Day, Varun’s style outing is making us wonder why the lad picked a videshi brand for his trailer launch.
3/6

Just before the Independence Day, Varun’s style outing is making us wonder why the lad picked a videshi brand for his trailer launch.

A tee with Made In India written over it in tricolor along with a pair of track pants is how the star made a pre-Independence style splash.
4/6

A tee with Made In India written over it in tricolor along with a pair of track pants is how the star made a pre-Independence style splash.

Well well, looks like actor Varun Dhawan will now be on a promotional roll.
5/6

Well well, looks like actor Varun Dhawan will now be on a promotional roll.

Call it a patriotic style statement or a way to promote his upcoming film, Varun is surely on the right track.
6/6

Call it a patriotic style statement or a way to promote his upcoming film, Varun is surely on the right track.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos