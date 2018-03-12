home/

Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao grace Bollywood Film Journalist Awards 2018

Photo | March 06, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Vidya Balan looks gorgeous in a black salwar suit teamed with a gold-embroidered dupatta and gold shoes to match.
1/7

Vidya Balan looks gorgeous in a black salwar suit teamed with a gold-embroidered dupatta and gold shoes to match.

The actress chose to keep her hair tied back in a bun and opted for nude makeup.
2/7

The actress chose to keep her hair tied back in a bun and opted for nude makeup.

The actress was attending the Power Brands Bollywood Film Journalists Awards 2018 where she won a trophy.
3/7

The actress was attending the Power Brands Bollywood Film Journalists Awards 2018 where she won a trophy.

The handsome and talented Rajkummar Rao too graced the event wearing a brown suit teamed with a white shirt.
4/7

The handsome and talented Rajkummar Rao too graced the event wearing a brown suit teamed with a white shirt.

The actor’s name has been buzzing in the news recently over his look in his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya in which he will be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut.
5/7

The actor’s name has been buzzing in the news recently over his look in his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya in which he will be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut.

90s actress Raveena Tandon too looked her fashionable self in a black top and high waist grey skirt. She teamed her look with silver jewelry. She was joined at the event with husband Anil Thadani.
6/7

90s actress Raveena Tandon too looked her fashionable self in a black top and high waist grey skirt. She teamed her look with silver jewelry. She was joined at the event with husband Anil Thadani.

Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao grace Bollywood Film Journalist Awards 2018
7/7

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos