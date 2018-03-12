home/

Virat Kohli reunites with his Pari Anushka Sharma

Photo | March 04, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Manav Manglani
India’s cricket captain and Bollywood’s darling Anushka Sharma reunited with an adorable hug in Mumbai on Saturday night. The actress, currently shooting in Bhopal for Sui Dhaaga - Made in India returned to the city for a short break.
1/4

India’s cricket captain and Bollywood’s darling Anushka Sharma reunited with an adorable hug in Mumbai on Saturday night. The actress, currently shooting in Bhopal for Sui Dhaaga - Made in India returned to the city for a short break.

Husband Virat returned last week from his victorious series in South Africa and watched his wife’s latest film Pari. The cricketer even reviewed her film calling it ‘my Wife's best work ever!’
2/4

Husband Virat returned last week from his victorious series in South Africa and watched his wife’s latest film Pari. The cricketer even reviewed her film calling it ‘my Wife's best work ever!’

While Anushka wasn’t around to catch the film’s premier with her husband, Virat played a doting husband and headed over to the airport to receive his wife.
3/4

While Anushka wasn’t around to catch the film’s premier with her husband, Virat played a doting husband and headed over to the airport to receive his wife.

Virat Kohli reunites with his Pari Anushka Sharma
4/4

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos