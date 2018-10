Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor lead the fashion parade

1/9

Vogue Women of the Year awards was quite a star studded affair with all the celebrities putting up their best fashion foot forward. With glitter being the mantra for girls, men took the suited-booted route. Among the many ladies, it was Alia Bhatt who managed to swoon us with the choice of her embellished Roberto Cavalli gown. Right from the plunging neckline, nude makeup to black stilettos, everything was so perfect about Alia.