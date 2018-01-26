home/

Anyone else going bananas over Ranbirs red-capped look?

Photo | January 26, 2018 02:32 PM IST | in.com staff
Bollywood heart-trobe Ranbir Kapoor is spotted stepping out of a dance session in Bandra, Mumbai. While there’s no clarity who he was rehearsing under, rumours suggest he’s perfecting his move for his upcoming film Brahmastra.
It is known that Ranbir Kapoor maintains a strict diet and has a rigid work-out schedule so it comes as no surprise that he grabbed a banana to energise himself after the dance practice.
Ranbir was the sight of a typical Bandra boy with a blue gangi teamed with a red cap.
The actor has dived deep into preparations for 'Brahmastra'. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan and will be directed by one of Ranbir’s closest friends Ayan Mukerji. The film is the first part of a trilogy which will be a fantasy adventure series.
