Year Ender 2018: 14 of the biggest stars we’ve lost this year

Barbara Bush was the First Lady of the United States between 1989 and 1993. She was involved in various charities and Republican women's’ groups based in Washington DC. Before being FLOTUS, she was also the Second Lady of the United States. She passed away on April 17. Her husband, George HW Bush, died seven months later. He was the 41st President of the US, and had even served in the US Navy. He passed away on November 30.