image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
Zee Cine Awards inside pics: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt treat fans with first ever PDA!

entertainment

Zee Cine Awards inside pics: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt treat fans with first ever PDA!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   March 20 2019, 5.58 pm
back
Alia BhattAyan MukerjibrahmastrapappedphotosRanbir KapoorZee Cine Awards 2019
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Kalank's First Class: Varun Dhawan teases fans with a promo, reveals the release date

Holi 2019: Our favourite Bollywood stars and the colours that match their persona

Justalkin Episode 35: Songs that should be part of your Holi playlist