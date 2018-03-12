home/

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards

Photo | February 16, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
1/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
2/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
3/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
4/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
5/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
6/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
7/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
8/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
9/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
10/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
11/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
12/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
13/14

Bollywoods red carpet waltz at Nykaa Femina awards
14/14

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos