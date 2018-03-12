home/

Carrying Batti Gul Meter Chalu script, Shraddha Kapoor shows she is a hard working girl

Photo | February 10, 2018 01:39 PM IST | in.com staff
Carrying Batti Gul Meter Chalu script, Shraddha Kapoor shows she is a hard working girl
1/5

Carrying Batti Gul Meter Chalu script, Shraddha Kapoor shows she is a hard working girl
2/5

Carrying Batti Gul Meter Chalu script, Shraddha Kapoor shows she is a hard working girl
3/5

Carrying Batti Gul Meter Chalu script, Shraddha Kapoor shows she is a hard working girl
4/5

Carrying Batti Gul Meter Chalu script, Shraddha Kapoor shows she is a hard working girl
5/5

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos