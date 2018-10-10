Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Bigg Boss
Anurag Kashyap
MeToo
Virat Kohli
Vikas Bahl
Surbhi Rana
Pope Francis
Priyanka Chopra
Rishi Kapoor
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Harbhajan Singh
Ranveer Singh
NTR
Melania Trump
Deepika Padukone
Sreesanth
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
8
/
8
lifestyle
American Music Awards 2018: All fashionably fabulous looks from the red carpet
Rushabh Dhruv
October 10 2018, 9.44 am
back
Cardi B
Carpet Cruisers
Entertainment
fashion
Heidi Klum
hollywood
Jennifer Lopez
lifestyle
photos
Poppy
Taylor Swift
next
Ranveer Singh's Vogue cover shoot is simply divine!
ALSO READ
Shoe wars! Nicki Minaj unleashes verbal attack at Cardi B
MTV VMAs 2018: Style and sophistication rule the red carpet!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas party with Cardi B on their big night