Thursday, September 20th 2018
English
Bigg Boss
Sreesanth
Arjun Kapoor
Anshula Kapoor
Sadak 2
Gautam Gambhir
Sui Dhaaga
Alia Bhatt
Shah Rukh Khan
Varun Dhawan
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Thugs of Hindostan
Donald Trump
Stormy Daniels
Drake
Arijit Singh
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
6
/
6
entertainment
Beyonce and Jay-Z are Crazy In Love at their hometown performance
Darshana Devi
September 20 2018, 3.23 pm
back
Beyonce
Entertainment
hollywood
Jay-Z
photos
Picture this
next
Chiyaan Vikram does a Kamal Haasan in new short film
ALSO READ
Beyonce turns 37 and discusses marital vows and breastfeeding with elan
Ty Dolla $ign arrested for allegedly carrying cocaine
Happy Birthday Beyoncé: Mommy Tina recalls a 4-month old Queen B!