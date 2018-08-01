home/

Christopher Robin premiere: Ewan McGregor, John Stamos make it a starry affair

Photo | August 01, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Murtuza Iqbal
Many celebs including the lead actor of the film Ewan McGregor attended Christopher Robin's premiere.
Many celebs including the lead actor of the film Ewan McGregor attended Christopher Robin's premiere.

Hayley Atwell who plays Evelyn Robin in the film looked gorgeous in a tube dress.
Hayley Atwell who plays Evelyn Robin in the film looked gorgeous in a tube dress.

John Stamos as usual was in his best mood.
John Stamos as usual was in his best mood.

Bronte Carmichael aka Madeline Robin looked cute at the red carpet.
Bronte Carmichael aka Madeline Robin looked cute at the red carpet.

Jim Cummings, who has given the voice for the characters of Pooh and Tigger, looked super excited to watch the film.
Jim Cummings, who has given the voice for the characters of Pooh and Tigger, looked super excited to watch the film.

Kyle Richards looked beautiful at the red carpet of the premiere.
Kyle Richards looked beautiful at the red carpet of the premiere.

Rainy Milo made her presence felt at the event.
Rainy Milo made her presence felt at the event.

Women in black, Teddi Mellencamp, clicked at the premiere of Christopher Robin.
Women in black, Teddi Mellencamp, clicked at the premiere of Christopher Robin.

Screenwriter Allison Schroeder flaunted her million-dollar smile for the shutterbugs.
Screenwriter Allison Schroeder flaunted her million-dollar smile for the shutterbugs.

Chairman of the Walt Disney Studios, Alan F. Horn with his daughter Cassidy Horn at the premiere of Christopher Robin.
Chairman of the Walt Disney Studios, Alan F. Horn with his daughter Cassidy Horn at the premiere of Christopher Robin.

