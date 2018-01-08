home/

Golden Globe Awards 2018: Celebrities go black at the red carpet in support of #TimesUp and #MeToo

Photo | January 08, 2018 07:03 AM IST | in.com staff
Kendall Jenner
1/11

Kendall Jenner

Kit Harington
2/11

Kit Harington

Meryl Streep with activist Ai-jen Poo
3/11

Meryl Streep with activist Ai-jen Poo

Michelle Williams is up for best actress in a drama at this year's Golden Globes, but on the red carpet, she kept the focus on her date: Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement.
4/11

Michelle Williams is up for best actress in a drama at this year's Golden Globes, but on the red carpet, she kept the focus on her date: Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement.

Winona Ryder
5/11

Winona Ryder

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
6/11

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Dakota Johnson
7/11

Dakota Johnson

Katherine Langford didn't need 13 reasons to wear black at the Golden Globes red carpet.
8/11

Katherine Langford didn't need 13 reasons to wear black at the Golden Globes red carpet.

Gal Gadot
9/11

Gal Gadot

Angelina Jolie
10/11

Angelina Jolie

Hugh Jackman
11/11

Hugh Jackman

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos