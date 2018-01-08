Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Golden Globe Awards 2018: Celebrities go black at the red carpet in support of #TimesUp and #MeToo
Photo | January 08, 2018 07:03 AM IST |
in.com staff
1
/11
Kendall Jenner
2
/11
Kit Harington
3
/11
Meryl Streep with activist Ai-jen Poo
4
/11
Michelle Williams is up for best actress in a drama at this year's Golden Globes, but on the red carpet, she kept the focus on her date: Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement.
5
/11
Winona Ryder
6
/11
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
7
/11
Dakota Johnson
8
/11
Katherine Langford didn't need 13 reasons to wear black at the Golden Globes red carpet.
9
/11
Gal Gadot
10
/11
Angelina Jolie
11
/11
Hugh Jackman
trending
Now
Pad(Man)mavati: Akshay Kumar says it’s not about competition
Golden Globes award to see silent statements with Time's Up and all black outfits
Is Aishwarya playing a surrogate mother in her next?
Here’s why Karan Johar wants to say ‘sorry’ to Alia Bhatt!
Salman Khan gets death threat from notorious gangster
Rumoured lovers Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia to star in a film after 24 years
Rani Mukerji reveals Salman’s ‘Hichki’ on the sets of Bigg Boss 11
Akshay Kumar recounts his not-so-successful days
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 06:00 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor take football field by storm
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 03:32 PM IST
Rani Mukerji is shooting for Hichki in Worli gaon; have a look
facebook
twitter
January 08, 2018 07:03 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2018: Celebrities go black at the red carpet in support of #Time'sUp and #MeToo
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 08:00 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh step out to promote Aiyaary
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 07:54 PM IST
Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon and Mukesh Chhabra hang out together
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 07:17 PM IST
Alia looks stunning in a magenta dress
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 04:35 PM IST
Ranveer Singh was seen chilling at the Otters Club in the city
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 02:22 PM IST
Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan sport Chennaiyin FC jerseys at the airport
facebook
twitter
January 07, 2018 11:26 AM IST
Roshan's celebrate 351st birthday of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji
facebook
twitter
January 06, 2018 07:17 PM IST
Ranveer-Deepika return from their holiday with no engagement ring in sight
facebook
twitter
January 05, 2018 04:18 PM IST
Anil Kapoor ditches glamour for Race 3
facebook
twitter
January 05, 2018 03:32 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet pose pretty for Aiyaary promotions
facebook
twitter
January 04, 2018 07:37 PM IST
Alia Bhatt keeps it simple at the gym
facebook
twitter
January 04, 2018 11:10 AM IST
Freddy Daruwala and Sophie Chaudhary hang out at Manish Malhotra's
facebook
twitter
January 04, 2018 11:01 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor steps out to getting a haircut
facebook
twitter
January 04, 2018 10:55 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff go out for dinner
facebook
twitter
January 04, 2018 09:36 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty struts to the airport with family in beige-black look
facebook
twitter
January 03, 2018 06:53 PM IST
Kriti Sanon returns after holidaying with Sushant Singh Rajput in Switzerland
facebook
twitter
January 03, 2018 06:48 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and family return to Mumbai from Cape Town
facebook
twitter
January 03, 2018 06:07 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra rocks the airport look in ripped jeans
facebook
twitter
January 03, 2018 05:57 PM IST
Tiger Shroff looks unamused at the airport
facebook
twitter
January 03, 2018 12:51 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks sleek in an LBD for dinner with family
facebook
twitter
January 03, 2018 09:42 AM IST
The hot Dhadak girl Jhanvi Kapoor hits the gym to shrug off some year end party calories
facebook
twitter
January 03, 2018 09:35 AM IST
Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgn sport their new haircut after a salon session in Bandra