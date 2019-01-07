Monday, January 7th 2019
English
Bigg Boss 12
Ranveer Singh
Gully Boy
Dwayne Johnson
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor
Rishabh Pant
Sushmita Sen
Simmba
Janhvi Kapoor
Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra
Vaani Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Mayank Agarwal
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
11
/
11
entertainment
Golden Globes 2019: Julia Roberts, Christian Bale, Halle Berry up the red carpet oomph factor
Debanu Das
January 07 2019, 8.32 am
back
76th Golden Globes awards
Amber Heard
Andy Samberg
Anne Hathaway
Carpet Cruisers
Charlize Theron
Christian Bale
Entertainment
Golden Globes
golden globes nominees 2019
Halle Berry
hollywood
Julia Roberts
Lady GaGa
Nicole Kidman
photos
Red Carpet
Ryan Coogler
Sandra Oh
next
Thalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ
Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman rocks at the box office, becomes the biggest DC hit ever!
Aquaman's newest posters introduce the underwater seven!
Pirates of Controversies! Johnny Depp accuses wife Amber Heard of physical violence