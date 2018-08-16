home/

Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashionable icon

Photo | August 16, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
August 16, 2018 marks the Queen of pop, Madonna’s 60th birthday. From the Virgin Mary to Marie-Antoinette and Marilyn Monroe, the iconic star is surely the epitome of reinvention.
1/10

To celebrate the star’s glory on her birthday, here are few sassy, bold and sexy styles from the diva’s fashion file.
2/10

It was during the MTV Music Awards, 1984 that Madonna brought in hell lot of sultry-ness on stage with her Boy Toy and of course not to miss the lacy number.
3/10

During the pop-star’s Blond Ambition tour, 1990, she flashed a conical bra look and affirmed that her style is not at all mediocre.
4/10

Madonna's style saw a change and this time, playing on the themes of her albums. She reinvented herself as an ultimate cowgirl. Rhinestones, plaid shirts, double denim... sexy AF.
5/10

Later the rhinestones were replaced by Lycra. Not just that, Madonna’s toned bod also grabbed a lot of eyeballs.
6/10

In 2012, during her MDNA Tour, Madonna brought her conical bra style back. Red pout, stripes and blondes neatly combed, this look was iconic.
7/10

It was at MET gala 2013 where Madonna displayed her punk-ness with finesse. Her Givenchy ensemble with fishnet stockings and tartan jacket ruled the style charts.
8/10

• Cut to 2016, the pop star surely is unfiltered and the same depicted in her oh-so revealing Givenchy outfit.
9/10

The star is here to slay and no one can match her shoes. Period. Happy 60th Madonna!
10/10

