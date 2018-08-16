Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashionable icon
Photo | August 16, 2018 02:13 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/10
August 16, 2018 marks the Queen of pop, Madonna’s 60th birthday. From the Virgin Mary to Marie-Antoinette and Marilyn Monroe, the iconic star is surely the epitome of reinvention.
2
/10
To celebrate the star’s glory on her birthday, here are few sassy, bold and sexy styles from the diva’s fashion file.
3
/10
It was during the MTV Music Awards, 1984 that Madonna brought in hell lot of sultry-ness on stage with her Boy Toy and of course not to miss the lacy number.
4
/10
During the pop-star’s Blond Ambition tour, 1990, she flashed a conical bra look and affirmed that her style is not at all mediocre.
5
/10
Madonna's style saw a change and this time, playing on the themes of her albums. She reinvented herself as an ultimate cowgirl. Rhinestones, plaid shirts, double denim... sexy AF.
6
/10
Later the rhinestones were replaced by Lycra. Not just that, Madonna’s toned bod also grabbed a lot of eyeballs.
7
/10
In 2012, during her MDNA Tour, Madonna brought her conical bra style back. Red pout, stripes and blondes neatly combed, this look was iconic.
8
/10
It was at MET gala 2013 where Madonna displayed her punk-ness with finesse. Her Givenchy ensemble with fishnet stockings and tartan jacket ruled the style charts.
9
/10
• Cut to 2016, the pop star surely is unfiltered and the same depicted in her oh-so revealing Givenchy outfit.
10
/10
The star is here to slay and no one can match her shoes. Period. Happy 60th Madonna!
trending
Now
Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma could have been BFFs but guess who played party pooper
Happy Birthday Madonna: The singer who stylishly turned global fashionable icon
Independence Day proves lucky for Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate at the box office!
Aamir Khan confesses how he fell for Kiran Rao but we tell you the whole story
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Sneak peek into the nawab's 48th birthday bash
Manto: Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer catches the desired spirit of rebel
Sara Ali Khan debuts on Instagram, à la Janhvi Kapoor?
Independence Day 2018: Five power-packed slogans from our freedom fighters
Shah Rukh Khan's Independence Day wish comes in last, but is not the least
Hallaa from Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan's love song breaks apart yet renders whole
Happy Independence Day: Ranveer Singh flags off celebrations in style
Simmba Ranveer Singh's Independence Day pledge is the need of the hour!
Silked on screen! Silk Smitha's story to be uncovered, again
Sania Mirza's first moment of independence was sans any regrets
Sandakozhi 2: October release running just fine for this Vishal starrer
Time to get some couple goals, this time from cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife
Priyanka Chopra's engagement ring clicked; PeeCee has been Nick-ed indeed
Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham, Jackie Shroff will soon head to the valley!
Here's a tri-coloured Taimur with his tiny but mighty salute to the nation!
Not just Munna Bhai, but real life gangster Arun Gawli too is a Mahatma Gandhi fan and here’s proof
Helicopter Eela: Kajol to reunite with K3G co-star, Amitabh Bachchan!
Ladies, ladies, ladies, did you know that Rahul Gandhi is already married?
Sui Dhaaga – Made In India trailer spurs Memes – Made On Social Media
Alia Bhatt plays it cool on her equation with Katrina Kaif and working with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 15, 2018 03:45 PM IST
Here's a tri-coloured Taimur with his tiny but mighty salute to the nation!
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 08:33 PM IST
Madhubala or Madhuri Dixit? You decide!
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 05:32 PM IST
Varun Dhawan’s post workout wear is infused with Independence Day vibes
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 03:27 PM IST
Baby's day out! Inaaya strolls like a little queen bee
facebook
twitter
August 14, 2018 02:43 PM IST
Rise and shine just like Alia Bhatt did in this red outfit
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 08:50 PM IST
Gold promotions: Mouni Roy's love-ly affair makes Akshay Kumar look lukewarm
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 07:03 PM IST
Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi head to Delhi for this special event
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 06:35 PM IST
Sui Dhaaga trailer launch: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s threads are anything but 'Made In India'
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 05:16 PM IST
Rani Mukerji hoists the Tricolour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne!
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 09:41 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan refuses to part with her ethnic game on her birthday
facebook
twitter
August 13, 2018 09:27 AM IST
Sridevi's birth anniversary: A perfect mother to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 06:14 PM IST
Airport diaries: Bipasha Basu doesn't seem to be in the mood to bid hubby Karan Singh Grover goodbye
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 11:39 AM IST
Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Rare pics that prove she’s just like us!
facebook
twitter
August 11, 2018 12:02 AM IST
Kalki Koechlin's latest avatar will make you stop and stare
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:33 PM IST
En route home! Deepika Padukone gearing up for the grand wedding?
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:24 PM IST
Anushka Sharma’s post-gym face will make you ask ‘why so serious’?
facebook
twitter
August 10, 2018 10:24 AM IST
Baahubali: Before the Beginning - These actresses could match the grandeur of Queen Sivagami
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 11:49 PM IST
Happy Phirr Bhag Jaygi girls Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha are acing the style game!
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 10:13 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has 'nothing to wear' and we ain't complaining
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 10:09 PM IST
After Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll!
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 09:57 PM IST
Cousins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have a tea party of their own
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 09:55 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha glitters, winks and sashays down the ramp in black
facebook
twitter
August 09, 2018 03:55 PM IST
Under my umbrella: Hrithik Roshan tries hard to guard his Super 30 look