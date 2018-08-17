home/

John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John slide with style in the 40th anniversary screening of Grease

Photo | August 16, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Kadambari Srivastava
A greaser fell in love with a sweet girl, and out came a romantic story that fans cherish to date. It all transpired in the year 1978 when Grease, the sugary rom-com starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John hit the screens.
1/8

A greaser fell in love with a sweet girl, and out came a romantic story that fans cherish to date. It all transpired in the year 1978 when Grease, the sugary rom-com starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John hit the screens.

The 40th anniversary of the iconic film was celebrated on Wednesday night and saw the star cast coming together. So let’s hit the boogie as we dish out some dope from the movie.
2/8

The 40th anniversary of the iconic film was celebrated on Wednesday night and saw the star cast coming together. So let’s hit the boogie as we dish out some dope from the movie.

Did you know the word ‘grease’ has not been used even once in the entire script!
3/8

Did you know the word ‘grease’ has not been used even once in the entire script!

Oh, and John Travolta’s sister Ellen Travolta too acted in the film. You can see her play a diner waitress in one scene.
4/8

Oh, and John Travolta’s sister Ellen Travolta too acted in the film. You can see her play a diner waitress in one scene.

The song ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, which went on to be nominated at the Academy’s, was made after half the movie was shot, quite as an afterthought.
5/8

The song ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, which went on to be nominated at the Academy’s, was made after half the movie was shot, quite as an afterthought.

The college Rydell High was a fictional premise which was actually shot at three different schools; Venice High School, John Marshall High School and Huntington Park High School.
6/8

The college Rydell High was a fictional premise which was actually shot at three different schools; Venice High School, John Marshall High School and Huntington Park High School.

Remember the line ‘Elvis, Elvis, let me be; keep that pelvis far from me’ from the song ‘Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee’? Ironically, the day it was filmed was 16th August, 1977, the day Elvis Presley died.
7/8

Remember the line ‘Elvis, Elvis, let me be; keep that pelvis far from me’ from the song ‘Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee’? Ironically, the day it was filmed was 16th August, 1977, the day Elvis Presley died.

Forty years of a classic well-loved. And honestly, our hearts still beat for Danny and Sandy.
8/8

Forty years of a classic well-loved. And honestly, our hearts still beat for Danny and Sandy.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos