home/

Mission Impossible Fallout: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill and Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at the premiere

Photo | July 30, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Debanu Das
Leading stars of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, including Tom Cruise graced the red carpet for the US premiere of film in Washington. Tom Cruise continues to lead the pack in the sixth installment of the franchise.
1/8

Leading stars of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, including Tom Cruise graced the red carpet for the US premiere of film in Washington. Tom Cruise continues to lead the pack in the sixth installment of the franchise.

Henry Cavill confessed that even the role of Superman didn't prepare him for the high-octane stunts in MI: Fallout. Tom Cruise performed death-defying stunts in Mission Impossible, including a HALO jump. Filming was paused when he injured his ankle while jumping off a building during a stunt.
2/8

Henry Cavill confessed that even the role of Superman didn't prepare him for the high-octane stunts in MI: Fallout. Tom Cruise performed death-defying stunts in Mission Impossible, including a HALO jump. Filming was paused when he injured his ankle while jumping off a building during a stunt.

Henry Cavill was offered the role of August Walker by director Christopher McQuarrie, through a public Instagram post.
3/8

Henry Cavill was offered the role of August Walker by director Christopher McQuarrie, through a public Instagram post.

Frederick Schmidt played the role of Zola, brother of White Widow and her enforcer.
4/8

Frederick Schmidt played the role of Zola, brother of White Widow and her enforcer.

Simon Peg hit the gym for his role and was rewarded with eight pack abs, though it wasn't required for the film.
5/8

Simon Peg hit the gym for his role and was rewarded with eight pack abs, though it wasn't required for the film.

Rebecca Ferguson was pregnant while shooting for MI: Fallout. By the time filming was completed, she was seven months pregnant.
6/8

Rebecca Ferguson was pregnant while shooting for MI: Fallout. By the time filming was completed, she was seven months pregnant.

Angela Bassett played the role of CIA director Erica Sloane. The makers of the film removed all references to Kashmir for its India release following orders from Central Board of Film Certification. It was reported that portions of the film was set in Kashmir.
7/8

Angela Bassett played the role of CIA director Erica Sloane. The makers of the film removed all references to Kashmir for its India release following orders from Central Board of Film Certification. It was reported that portions of the film was set in Kashmir.

The trio of Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Michelle Monaghan arrived in New Zealand to start filming in 2017. Fallout was Monaghan's third appearance in the franchise.
8/8

The trio of Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Michelle Monaghan arrived in New Zealand to start filming in 2017. Fallout was Monaghan's third appearance in the franchise.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos