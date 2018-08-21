home/

MTV VMAs 2018: Style and sophistication rule the red carpet!

Photo | August 21, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Rushabh Dhruv
MTV VMAs night 2018 was L-I-T with many Hollywood stars bringing in their sexy on the red carpet. Among the first to arrive was Cardi B looking magnificent in a velvet thigh-high slit themed fuchsia plum dress by Nicolas Jebran. Hey, don’t miss her short hair, you’re killing it mama!
Up next is the glittering, glamourous Jennifer Lopez. She stunned at the VMAs in a sparkled one-shoulder metallic silver gown by Versace along with a matching box clutch, bracelets and platform sandals. Sexy!
Gray plaid jacket, a graphic tee and blacksweats is how Travis Scott arrived for the night!
…And this is how the youngest billionaire sashayed down the red carpet. Crazy chic!
Rapper Nicki Minaj made a see-through entry at the Awards night. A nude bodysuit with black pipelining along with a matching choker and waist belt. Woah babe!
Tiffany Haddish too went the sheer way with a matching headgear!
Serving some real sexiness in a glossy pleather devil costume, Amber Rose made many eyes pop!
We can’t take off our eyes off Rita Ora’s sheer desire on the red carpet. Alluring girl!
They say flashing your assets is an art! And looks like Flyyy Sky is an artist. In a silver pinstripe suit worn with bedazzled pasties, she’s totally winning it.
And then we have Lily Barrios; a colourful BOMB on the red carpet.
Lastly, the newly engaged couple, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande looked so much in love. She in a strapless pixie dress with over-the-knee boots while he in a baggy white tee and black pants.
