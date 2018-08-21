Home
entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Lifestyle
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
Home
Entertainment
Lifestyle
More
India
Sports
Photos
Videos
astro
Live Tv
home
/
MTV VMAs 2018: Style and sophistication rule the red carpet!
Photo | August 21, 2018 02:23 PM IST |
Rushabh Dhruv
1
/11
MTV VMAs night 2018 was L-I-T with many Hollywood stars bringing in their sexy on the red carpet. Among the first to arrive was Cardi B looking magnificent in a velvet thigh-high slit themed fuchsia plum dress by Nicolas Jebran. Hey, don’t miss her short hair, you’re killing it mama!
2
/11
Up next is the glittering, glamourous Jennifer Lopez. She stunned at the VMAs in a sparkled one-shoulder metallic silver gown by Versace along with a matching box clutch, bracelets and platform sandals. Sexy!
3
/11
Gray plaid jacket, a graphic tee and blacksweats is how Travis Scott arrived for the night!
4
/11
…And this is how the youngest billionaire sashayed down the red carpet. Crazy chic!
5
/11
Rapper Nicki Minaj made a see-through entry at the Awards night. A nude bodysuit with black pipelining along with a matching choker and waist belt. Woah babe!
6
/11
Tiffany Haddish too went the sheer way with a matching headgear!
7
/11
Serving some real sexiness in a glossy pleather devil costume, Amber Rose made many eyes pop!
8
/11
We can’t take off our eyes off Rita Ora’s sheer desire on the red carpet. Alluring girl!
9
/11
They say flashing your assets is an art! And looks like Flyyy Sky is an artist. In a silver pinstripe suit worn with bedazzled pasties, she’s totally winning it.
10
/11
And then we have Lily Barrios; a colourful BOMB on the red carpet.
11
/11
Lastly, the newly engaged couple, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande looked so much in love. She in a strapless pixie dress with over-the-knee boots while he in a baggy white tee and black pants.
trending
Now
Is STR playing a special cameo in Oviya’s 90ml?
Parineeti Chopra has ‘joota chhupai’ plans ready in place for Priyanka-Nick wedding!
MTV VMAs 2018: A self-obsessed Madonna ruins Aretha Franklin’s tribute
Will Krrish 4 be Hrithik Roshan's last outing as the superhero?
On a movie date, Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput flaunts her baby bump!
From an usher to Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone recounts his arduous journey!
Google Doodle pays a tribute celebrated Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai
Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster director eyes Thalapathy Vijay next!
Kangana Ranaut’s next movie with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gets a title
Salman Khan’s photography skills are on point, Sunil Grover is proof
Rihanna is living her best life as she twirls in the sun!
Not Salman Khan, this is who is keeping Katrina Kaif company in Malta!
Mark Zuckerberg’s daughter runs her first race dressed as a superhero
Simmba Ranveer Singh is ripped and ready to roar!
Britain confirms Nirav Modi’s presence in UK, CBI to move extradition request
Priyanka Chopra not satisfied with Nick Jonas' ring, wants a bigger one?
Asian Games 2018: Varun Dhawan lauds Vinesh Phogat, promotes Sui Dhaaga in the process
PM Imran Khan begins work with work-out gear
EXCLUSIVE: Ganit is not Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut, we know what is
K'taka Floods: The CM got on a helicopter - only to read a newspaper
Asian Games 2018: Swimmer Sajan Prakash makes India proud while his family is stuck in the Kerala floods
Lata Mangeshkar is the original selfie queen! THIS picture proves it
Will Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi keep its date with the box office on Jan 25?
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2? Karan Johar has an answer
Watch
live tv
View All
Recommended
Photos
facebook
twitter
August 21, 2018 05:02 PM IST
On a movie date, Shahid Kapoor's wifey Mira Rajput flaunts her baby bump!
facebook
twitter
August 20, 2018 03:36 PM IST
Brahmastra's Bulgaria schedule wrapped up, Ranbir Kapoor is back in the bay
facebook
twitter
August 20, 2018 09:23 AM IST
Nick Jonas heads home after busy engagement weekend with Priyanka Chopra!
facebook
twitter
August 19, 2018 07:17 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a post-engagement orphanage visit
facebook
twitter
August 19, 2018 06:03 PM IST
It's a Sunday lunch date done right for alleged couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
facebook
twitter
August 19, 2018 01:00 PM IST
Inside pics from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bash that you can't miss
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 11:13 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement party: A dazzling Arpita Khan arrives for the big night
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 10:24 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement party: Sis Parineeti Chopra is the first to arrive
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 07:35 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu pictures that will break the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas overdose
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 06:46 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a dream couple at their Roka ceremony
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 05:28 PM IST
Catch all the INSIDE FUN from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Roka ceremony
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 04:19 PM IST
Priyanka and Nick engagement: Parineeti Chopra twins in yellow with sis Priyanka
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 03:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra may have walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat, but Arpita Khan Sharma still walked in for her roka
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 11:25 AM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aarav Bhatia's night out, Main Khiladi Tu Anari gen next
facebook
twitter
August 18, 2018 11:18 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Parineeti Chopra returns to the bay for the ceremony
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:21 PM IST
Dharma debutants Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday step out for a date
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:03 PM IST
It’s all about the rock as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a dinner date
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 10:51 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut’s mental dress got us stalking!
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 04:52 PM IST
Parsi New Year 2018: Films that broke the Bawa cliché in Bollywood
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 04:02 PM IST
Cherie Anushka Sharma’s airport look is peppy with fringe benefits
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 11:08 AM IST
From Shah Rukh Khan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala’s birthday bash was a starry affair
facebook
twitter
August 17, 2018 01:31 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra engagement: Bae Nick Jonas and parents glide in for the big occasion
facebook
twitter
August 16, 2018 11:31 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ups his style game at the airport