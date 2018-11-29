Thursday, November 29th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas
Shah Rukh Khan
The Rock
Tanushree Dutta
Kim Kardashian
Hrithik Roshan
Christian Bale
Farhan Akhtar
MeToo
Amitabh Bachchan
Messi
Mary Kom
Shah Rukh Khan
Zero
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
5
/
5
entertainment
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas finally jet off to Jodhpur
Darshana Devi
November 29 2018, 10.20 am
back
Entertainment
Game Of Thrones
hollywood
joe jonas
nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra
Sophie Turner
next
2.0: Akshay Kumar calls the film a school-like experience
ALSO READ
Celebrated actress Deepika Padukone is reduced to “BHABHI” after getting married to Ranveer Singh
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Bride to be spotted chilling but where is the dulha?
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Ahead of their marriage, the festivities begin with a puja