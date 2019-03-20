image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
Taki Taki fame DJ Snake makes a 'colourful' entry in Mumbai ahead of Holi 2019

entertainment

Taki Taki fame DJ Snake makes a 'colourful' entry in Mumbai ahead of Holi 2019

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   March 20 2019, 12.38 pm
back
airportDJ SnakeDJ Snake concertEntertainmentHoliHoli 2019hollywoodLean OnMagenta RiddimpappedphotosSunburn Arena MumbaiTaki Taki
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Zee Cine Awards inside pics: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt treat fans with first ever PDA!

Greek God Hrithik Roshan gets papped on the sets of an ad shoot

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan dodges the paparazzi at the airport