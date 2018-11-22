image
Thursday, November 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour ends on an emotional note

entertainment

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour ends on an emotional note

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 22 2018, 12.01 pm
back
ConcertEntertainmenthollywoodjapanphotosPicture thisReputation tourTaylor Swift
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Bryan Adams Mumbai concert: Summer of 69 feels in October of 18

Bryan Adams in concert with AR Rahman, Priyanka Chopra gets lucky

Pink shuts down concert to hug grieving fan