home/

Is Deepika Padukone copying boyfriend Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion trend?

Photo | April 06, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Manav Manglani
Is Deepika Padukone copying boyfriend Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion trend?
1/4

Is Deepika Padukone copying boyfriend Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion trend?
2/4

Is Deepika Padukone copying boyfriend Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion trend?
3/4

Is Deepika Padukone copying boyfriend Ranveer Singh's quirky fashion trend?
4/4

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos