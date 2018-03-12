home/

Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor: Co-stars on reel, cafe buddies in real

Photo | February 23, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Manav Manglani
Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor: Co-stars on reel, cafe buddies in real
1/3

Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor: Co-stars on reel, cafe buddies in real
2/3

Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor: Co-stars on reel, cafe buddies in real
3/3

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos