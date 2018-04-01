home/

Kareena Kapoor sports jazzy shades in this gym look

Photo | March 29, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Sharanya Munsi
Kareena Kapoor sports jazzy shades in this gym look
1/4

Kareena Kapoor sports jazzy shades in this gym look
2/4

Kareena Kapoor sports jazzy shades in this gym look
3/4

Kareena Kapoor sports jazzy shades in this gym look
4/4

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos