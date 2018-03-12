home/

Kareena Kapoor will make you fall in love with her jeans in this look

Photo | March 06, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Manav Manglani
Kareena Kapoor will make you fall in love with her jeans in this look
1/3

Kareena Kapoor will make you fall in love with her jeans in this look
2/3

Kareena Kapoor will make you fall in love with her jeans in this look
3/3

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos