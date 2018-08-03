home/

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone trying to top the 'pecking' order for PDA?

Photo | August 03, 2018 12:59 PM IST | sneha mathew
Finding Fanny (pack): Deepika Padukone wasn't the only constant in Ranveer Singh's recent US vacation. Don't miss the GUCCI fanny pack that Singh has been sporting constantly.
1/5

Finding Fanny (pack): Deepika Padukone wasn't the only constant in Ranveer Singh's recent US vacation. Don't miss the GUCCI fanny pack that Singh has been sporting constantly.

Holding on to each other the two made their way out of the Mumbai international airport recently and what they did next was break the record of all Bollywood PDA that we've been witnessing lately.
2/5

Holding on to each other the two made their way out of the Mumbai international airport recently and what they did next was break the record of all Bollywood PDA that we've been witnessing lately.

Sealed with a kiss: The two locked lips as Singh dropped his lady love to her car. A first in front of the waiting media.
3/5

Sealed with a kiss: The two locked lips as Singh dropped his lady love to her car. A first in front of the waiting media.

Sonam Kapoor and Mr Sonam Kapoor are yet to get out of their Honeymoon phase. May it never happen. This hug though is a bit EXTRA.
4/5

Sonam Kapoor and Mr Sonam Kapoor are yet to get out of their Honeymoon phase. May it never happen. This hug though is a bit EXTRA.

Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli's hug, though, remains top of the class.
5/5

Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli's hug, though, remains top of the class.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos