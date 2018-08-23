Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12
Zero
Deepika Padukone
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Cardi B
Brad Pitt
Ferrari
Salman Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Uri
Vicky Kaushal
Arjun Kapoor
Simmba
2.0
Nick Jonas
get the
hottest gossip
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
POLITICS
LIFESTYLE
BUZZ
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ASTRO
LIVE TV
7
/
7
entertainment
Padma Patil from Harry Potter franchise ties the knot!
Rushabh Dhruv
August 23 2018, 1.31 pm
back
Afshan Azad
couple
Harry Potter
Indian girl
marriage
Nabil Kazi
Padma Patil
photos
Picture this
Wedding
next
Vada Chennai release date is here along with some deets on Dhanush's prospective next!
ALSO READ
JK Rowling is pissed in her latest tweet and we are 'Rowling' on the floor laughing
Daniel Radcliffe not keen to watch Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Fantastic Beasts: Jude Law felt no pressure playing young Dumbledore