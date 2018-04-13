Home
Race 3 resumes shoot in Mumbai with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez back in set
April 12, 2018 07:14 PM IST
Sharanya Munsi
Recommended
Photos
April 12, 2018 01:20 PM IST
Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi gives a visit to Arjun Kapoor
April 12, 2018 12:27 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan visits filmmaker Vikas Bahl's office
April 12, 2018 11:50 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra gives her New York looks a break for this desi avatar
April 11, 2018 07:39 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is all smiles in Bandra
April 11, 2018 02:06 PM IST
Kareena looked gorgeous & Akshay dapper at the Lokmat Awards
April 11, 2018 12:05 PM IST
Bollywood pours in to attend Nikhil Advani's mother's prayer meet
April 10, 2018 07:14 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif shoot for Zero in the city
April 10, 2018 06:09 PM IST
Ishaan Khattar & Malavika Mohanan promote their film in the city
April 10, 2018 05:30 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan returns from Kolkata with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam
April 10, 2018 05:02 PM IST
Parineeti rocks the all black look!
April 10, 2018 05:02 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor jumps back to work after fever spat
April 10, 2018 04:36 PM IST
Alia Bhatt looks regal for Raazi promotion
April 10, 2018 03:09 PM IST
Race 3: Salman Khan & Remo D'Souza visit producer Ramesh Taurani's office
April 10, 2018 11:56 AM IST
Anushka Sharma looks beautiful as she heads to Bengaluru to meet hubby Virat
April 10, 2018 10:48 AM IST
October feast: Shoojit Sircar, Varun Dhawan & Banita Sandhu promote their film in a unique way
April 09, 2018 08:43 PM IST
Taimur Ali Khan has a fun time in the garden
April 09, 2018 11:40 AM IST
Kangana looks classy in a white saree and oversized sunglasses
April 09, 2018 11:08 AM IST
Varun & Banita promote October in the city
April 08, 2018 04:36 PM IST
Nikhil Advani performs last rites of his mother, Bollywood pours into offer condolences
April 08, 2018 03:16 PM IST
Akshay and family enjoy Sunday lunch together
April 08, 2018 03:09 PM IST
Post IPL performance, Hrithik out on a Sunday lunch date with his kids!
April 08, 2018 12:16 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in a pink lehanga
April 07, 2018 09:48 PM IST
Salman Khan's homecoming in pictures