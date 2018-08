Raksha Bandhan 2018: Meet the lesser known sisters of these superstar brothers

6/6

Arjun Kapoor deserves the Brother Of The Year Award. The Kapoor family has been through a lot this year and Arjun has been the pivotal rock. But when Arjun needs strength, Anshula is the one he turns to. The actor is closest to his sister who, it seems, has no dreams of entering of Bollywood. Arjun has also been the dependable half-brother to Janhvi and Khushi when they two lost their mother earlier this year.