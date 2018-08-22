Home
A biopic on late Jayalalitha is in the offing and these actresses fit the bill
Photo | August 21, 2018 10:35 PM IST |
Abhishek Singh
1
/5
A biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha was announced recently. There are many names doing the rounds when it comes to the lead role.
2
/5
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly approached to play Jayalalitha on the silver scree. And she can do justice to the late CM of Tamil Nadu's role, we feel.
3
/5
The Queen of Kollywood has expressed her desire to play Jayalitha on the silver screen. Given her acting abilities, Nayanthara can be a good choice.
4
/5
The Southern siren has made her mark in the industry with her beauty and acting abilities. Anushka as Jayalitha might just turn out to be a perfect choice.
5
/5
Vidya Balan can too be the perfect choice for the role given physical similarities between the actress and the late CM.
