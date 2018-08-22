home/

A biopic on late Jayalalitha is in the offing and these actresses fit the bill

Photo | August 21, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Abhishek Singh
A biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha was announced recently. There are many names doing the rounds when it comes to the lead role.
1/5

A biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha was announced recently. There are many names doing the rounds when it comes to the lead role.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly approached to play Jayalalitha on the silver scree. And she can do justice to the late CM of Tamil Nadu's role, we feel.
2/5

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly approached to play Jayalalitha on the silver scree. And she can do justice to the late CM of Tamil Nadu's role, we feel.

The Queen of Kollywood has expressed her desire to play Jayalitha on the silver screen. Given her acting abilities, Nayanthara can be a good choice.
3/5

The Queen of Kollywood has expressed her desire to play Jayalitha on the silver screen. Given her acting abilities, Nayanthara can be a good choice.

The Southern siren has made her mark in the industry with her beauty and acting abilities. Anushka as Jayalitha might just turn out to be a perfect choice.
4/5

The Southern siren has made her mark in the industry with her beauty and acting abilities. Anushka as Jayalitha might just turn out to be a perfect choice.

Vidya Balan can too be the perfect choice for the role given physical similarities between the actress and the late CM.
5/5

Vidya Balan can too be the perfect choice for the role given physical similarities between the actress and the late CM.

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All

Recommended Photos