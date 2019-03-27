image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional
Gorgeous Vedhika signs her next untitled project with Aadi Saikumar and the movie kickstarts with a pooja!

entertainment

Gorgeous Vedhika signs her next untitled project with Aadi Saikumar and the movie kickstarts with a pooja!

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   March 27 2019, 6.16 pm
back
AadiAadi saikumarAuraa CinemasTrending In SouthVedhika
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within

ALSO READ

Auraa Cinemas to fund a bilingual starring Aadhi Saikumar and Vedhika

Fahadh Faasil’s Trance will the first to introduce this camera technology to Malayalam cinema!

Kanchana 3 eyes a summer blockbuster run just like the second part