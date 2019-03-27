Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
Kalank
Varun Dhawan
First Class
Kesari
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Gautam Gambhir
Serena Williams
Aamir Khan
Nick Jonas
IPL 2019
Narendra Modi
Priyanka Gandhi
Shah Rukh Khan
Lady Gaga
Virat Kohli
Whatsapp
Get the hottest gossip
Messenger
Get in touch with our Chatbot
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
LIFESTYLE
COVER STORY
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PODCASTS
ASTRO
BUSINESS
POLITICS
BUZZ
LIVE TV
Home
Photos
Entertainment
Regional
9
/
9
entertainment
Gorgeous Vedhika signs her next untitled project with Aadi Saikumar and the movie kickstarts with a pooja!
In Com Staff
March 27 2019, 6.16 pm
back
Aadi
Aadi saikumar
Auraa Cinemas
Trending In South
Vedhika
next
Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year
within
It's official! Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 produced by Suriya will release on April 5 with U certificate
Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?
Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!
After winning big at News18's Reel Awards, Alia Bhatt was spotted in her casual best
NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!
Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes reports
ALSO READ
Auraa Cinemas to fund a bilingual starring Aadhi Saikumar and Vedhika
Fahadh Faasil’s Trance will the first to introduce this camera technology to Malayalam cinema!
Kanchana 3 eyes a summer blockbuster run just like the second part