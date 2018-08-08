home/

M Karunanidhi: DMK chief’s rare and unseen pictures

Photo | August 08, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
M Karunanidhi passed away at the age of 94. In his remembrance, here are some unseen pictures. Seen here is M Karunanidhi with influential people like VP Singh, NTR.
1/10

In this picture, we see Karunanidhi sharing a conversation with superstar Rajinikanth.
2/10

When M Karunanidhi staged a protest with his party workers beneath the Kannagi statue in Chennai.
3/10

An intense and thoughtful look rests on M Karunanidhi's face in this unseen picture.
4/10

The time when M Karunanidhi met independence activist Jayaprakash Narayan.
5/10

This is a picture of the time when M Karunanidhi was honoured by actor and Politician MG Ramachandran.
6/10

M Karunanidhi mourns over the demise of Congress leader Kamaraj.
7/10

This picture really proves his quest to achieve what he set out to do. As the flag bearer of the Kallakudi protest, Karunanidhi is seen lying on the railway track as a form of protest.
8/10

M Karunanidhi graced CN Annadurai's swearing-in ceremony as he took the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
9/10

This picture is from the third front leaders meet in Chennai, wherein the DMK Chief was also present.
10/10

