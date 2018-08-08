Home
M Karunanidhi: Twelve pictures of DMK chief that you have probably missed
Photo | August 08, 2018 11:33 AM IST
Prajakta Ajgaonkar
1
/12
In a rare picture, we see actor Vishal and M Karunanidhi in a conversation.
2
/12
An unseen snapshot of M Karunanidhi with Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
3
/12
Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni shaking his hand with M Karunanidhi in this unseen picture.
4
/12
Superstar Chiyaan Vikram greets M Karuninidhi at a family function!
5
/12
A really old picture of the former Tamil Nadu CM with superstar Sivaji Ganesan.
6
/12
The true pillars of Tamil Nadu in one frame together.
7
/12
Aphoto of the DMK Patriarch and his dog.
8
/12
M Karunanidhi with Sri Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi at the former's residence.
9
/12
They share a good laugh over something!
10
/12
A rare picture of Thalapathy Vijay getting honoured by the then CM Of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi.
11
/12
And here comes another one, where a really young Vijay is seen with Karunanidhi.
12
/12
Karunanidhi in a chat with superstar Suriya.
