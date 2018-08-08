home/

M Karunanidhi: Twelve pictures of DMK chief that you have probably missed

Photo | August 08, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Prajakta Ajgaonkar
In a rare picture, we see actor Vishal and M Karunanidhi in a conversation.
An unseen snapshot of M Karunanidhi with Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni shaking his hand with M Karunanidhi in this unseen picture.
Superstar Chiyaan Vikram greets M Karuninidhi at a family function!
A really old picture of the former Tamil Nadu CM with superstar Sivaji Ganesan.
The true pillars of Tamil Nadu in one frame together.
Aphoto of the DMK Patriarch and his dog.
M Karunanidhi with Sri Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi at the former's residence.
They share a good laugh over something!
A rare picture of Thalapathy Vijay getting honoured by the then CM Of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi.
And here comes another one, where a really young Vijay is seen with Karunanidhi.
Karunanidhi in a chat with superstar Suriya.
