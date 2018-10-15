Mahesh Babu enjoys family time in Germany before Maharshi’s next schedule!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one star who is a maverick when it comes to balancing time between shoots and family. The star has been taking it through the shoot of his upcoming family entertainer Maharshi, but quickly shifted routes to get off on a short vacation for the Dussehra holidays.

Mahesh and his family are now enjoying a simple vacay in Germany, where they been indulging in many activities such as cycling, as seen on Namrata’s Instagram page.

The actor is seen in a new shade, which is quite different from what we had seen in the teaser of the film. Fans who have spotted him on the roads have taken photographs and selfies with him.

Mahesh will return to the sets of Maharshi on the 18th of October, for the new schedule that will take off in New York. Close to 50% of the film will be shot in the USA. After completing this, the team will fly back to Hyderabad where a mammoth village set has been put up to can an important sequence and a song. After the terrific success of Bharat Ane Nenu, the actor is looking for another big hit with Maharshi. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles.